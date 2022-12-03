When We Are Together We Can Be Everywhere

Not Available

Liz walks between different rooms of the city. A bar, a toilet, a wasteland, a garden, a trailer. The cruising body can't, unlike the flaneur, be alone. She won't leave the world outside of her. Several eyes follow her: the women holding the cameras, the director. The director is sending her a love letter. The director needs her cruising body. They are a part of each others fantasies and share a dream about a city's possibility of providing safe sexy spaces. They travel together to look for the rooms in between, to find rooms of their desires.