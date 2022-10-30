Not Available

Filmed in Miami during Hurricane Isaac, 'When We Lived in Miami' is a hypnotic short about the lengths one woman will go to keep her family from falling apart. Using the real life storm to great effect, writer-director-star Amy Seimetz ('Sun Don't Shine,' ) crafts a simple yet haunting narrative that is deeply felt and powerfully realized. Co-starring AJ Bowen ('A Horrible Way to Die') and 5 year old new comer Fiona D'Avis, who turns in a heart rending performance, 'When We Lived in Miami' was shot on super 16 mm film by Jay Keitel ('Sun Don't Shine').