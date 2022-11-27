When You Listen

Not Available

Multidisciplinary Catalan flamenco singer Francisco Contreras Molinas, known by the artistic name of Niño de Elche (The child from Elche), sets off to Bolivia aiming to discover the origins of music and reach the very core of the art creation process. Along this existential quest in the depths of the Latin American soul, full of extraordinary acquaintances and experiences, he will reacquaint himself with his innermost feelings, reshaping his relationship with music, with his family, with life as a whole. A self-awareness journey embarking for the final liberating destination: the child hidden inside us all.