2009

When You're Strange

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 2009

Studio

Strange Pictures

A documentary about the life of California rock band The Doors, written and directed by Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp. Makes public for the first time material from Jim Morrison's 1969 film fragment ‘HWY: An American Pastoral’, and spans the period from the band’s formation through to Morrison’s death in 1973, aged just 27.

Cast

Jim LaddHimself (voice)
Jim MorrisonHimself (archive footage)
John DensmoreHimself (archive footage)
Ray ManzarekHimself (archive footage)
Robby KriegerHimself (archive footage)
Johnny DeppHimself - Narrator (voice)

