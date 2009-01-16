When You're Strange

A documentary about the life of California rock band The Doors, written and directed by Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp. Makes public for the first time material from Jim Morrison's 1969 film fragment ‘HWY: An American Pastoral’, and spans the period from the band’s formation through to Morrison’s death in 1973, aged just 27.
|Jim Ladd
|Himself (voice)
|Jim Morrison
|Himself (archive footage)
|John Densmore
|Himself (archive footage)
|Ray Manzarek
|Himself (archive footage)
|Robby Krieger
|Himself (archive footage)
|Johnny Depp
|Himself - Narrator (voice)
