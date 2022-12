Not Available

There is no room for dreams in a world formed by male violence. The young sex worker Eve's everyday life is slowly breaking her apart. Trapped in a maelstrom of loathing, drugs, and blind rage, she tumbles towards her impending doom. One night she meets the naive Kimi at a bar, who got into the clutches of a group of unscrupulous pimps. A fatal concatenation of events ensues and Eve has to learn that you can't smite memories with spades.