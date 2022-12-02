Where America Began

Not Available

Filmed and edited in High Definition, this DVD takes you on a fascinating tour of Virginia’s Historic Triangle – Jamestown, Colonial Williamsburg and Yorktown. Explore the dramatic events that occurred at each, re-living some of the most important chapters in American history. LEARN COLONIAL HISTORY - From the first English settlers at Jamestown and the establishment of the colonial government, to the surrender of the British Army at Yorktown and the birth of a new nation, experience life in colonial America. Enjoy the celebration of America’s roots: colonial-era crafts, fifes and drums, dramatic militia musters, battlefield re-enactments, archaeological digs and more.