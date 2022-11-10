Not Available

Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows (1968) is a movie comedy starring Rosalind Russell and Stella Stevens. The film is a sequel to The Trouble with Angels (1966) and was written by Blanche Hanalis from a story by Jane Trahey, and directed by James Neilson. The story depicts the rivalry between the conservative Mother Superior (Russell) and the glamorous, progressive young Sister George (Stevens) as they shepherd a busload of Catholic high school girls across America to an interfaith youth rally being held in Santa Barbara, California. As they debate expressions of faith and role of the Church in the tumultuous America of the sixties, they must also contend with the antics of two rebellious, trouble-prone students, Rosabelle (Susan Saint James) and Marvel Anne (Barbara Hunter).