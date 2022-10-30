Where Are We Going?

Not Available

Akira Tachibana who work at Kinoshita foundry can not love other people because of the trauma he suffered by being molested by his manager Kinoshita, who have both been like a father to Akira since he was little. Akira has lived a meaningless life. One day, when Akira driving his motorcycle, he meets a woman dressed in a red dress in a tunnel. He takes back the unconscious woman to his apartment and takes care of her, but when she wakes up, she walks away from his place without a word. This is the moment Akira meets Kaori Yamamoto.