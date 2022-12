Not Available

Where are you, Tariq Teguia? is part of the series of short films commissioned by the Centre Pompidou, which asks invited filmmakers to create a free-form film to answer this question about the future, its desires, its projects! Where are you now, Tariq Teguia? is less a self-portrait - from Thessaloniki to Algiers, Lisbon or Beirut - than an attempt to escape it.