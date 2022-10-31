Where Cars Don't Care

Not Available

A remarkable journey through the Mojave Desert by dirt bike. Serious dirt bikers; Sunday riders; and tourists from Europe, New Jersey, and all-points-east have their courage tested against sand dunes, dry lake beds, salt basins, snow, and mountains as they trek from Tinsel Town to Sin City without ever touching asphalt. You may think you've ridden it all, but you haven't really hit the dirt until you've biked the Gold Rush Trail with AdMo. Narrated by Let's Riiide's Erik Lundmark and world traveler, raconteur, and AdMo owner Uwe Diemer