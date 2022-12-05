Where Did Maria Go?

Not Available

I want my film to be a metaphor of transformation in the life,death, life, cycle. The experimental film approach, the Super 8 found footage and the found photography on glass and on paper which I have used and recycled in this film, results in creating a new life for this elements. This to me is the very essence and power of the creative ritual. I have chosen the image and voice of Maria Callas, one of the most mythical women in our time, to represent this power of transformation.