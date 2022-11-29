Where Did Ramses Go?

Not Available

In a certain moment, after the revolution that burst in Egypt in 2011 demanding the fall of Mubarak the man on top of the authority back then, Amr Bayoumi, the director, remembers that he documented the journey of the statue of Ramses II with his personal camera in 2006. The journey was from the Ramses square, one of the largest squares in Cairo, to his new place on the grand Egyptian Museum. It was the biggest transfer process Cairo streets ever witnessed, a journey that took over 12 hours in the charming Cairo atmosphere. Amr is inspired by this journey to tell the story of the relation between the authority and the people, and his personal relation with his father who was a symbol of superior authority in his youth.