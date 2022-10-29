Where Do Lilacs Come From

Not Available

Chris, an elderly Alzheimer's sufferer, is confined to his home. His son, Michael, is his primary caregiver. For months Chris' mind has been fading away and with it his grasp on reality. He is desperately trying to hold onto his mind. Chris is passing further and further from recognition. Michael is left wracked by survivors guilt. But to Chris, the world around him has become nothing more than a waking dream, the bounds of reality and reason bent and warped as his life cycles over and over around him. The only way he can hope to find clarity is to retrace these fractured memories from childhood to his elderly infirmity, in a desperate attempt to understand his condition.