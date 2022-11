Not Available

Figment needs a story for the story contest he wants to win, and flies through time to find the inspiration to write a wonderful story. In original animation, he visits dinosaurs, the Wild West, and outer space, but can't seem to come up with an idea he likes. He invites two young children, Nick and Jessie, to help him. Nick's favorite stories are about pirates, so they decide on a pirate story-- which a pirate helps them write.