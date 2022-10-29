Not Available

Where God Likes to Be focuses on three young protagonists full of hope and promise - Andi Running Wolf, Edward Tailfeathers, and Douglas Fitzgerald - following them over the course of a summer that marks a turning point in all of their lives. Each grapples with whether to leave, pursuing opportunities far from home, or stay behind with friends and family potentially struggling with limited opportunity and marginalization. A picture emerges of the reservation as a cherished home that nurtures identity.