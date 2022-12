Not Available

Mabanan is an Atayal settlement in Miaoli County, where the filmmaker was born. During the Japanese colonial rule, most of the indigenous community's land was expropriated and registered as state-owned forest. The Kuomintang (KMT) government later imposed even more restrictions on the use of the land. How would the Mabanan community reclaim their homeland when the government still refused to recognise proofs of residence of their ancestors?