This is the first film to reveal the killing of dolphins during purse seine tuna fishing operations of both the U.S. and foreign fleets in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, and a film which, after a national primetime Discovery Channel broadcast led to all three U.S. tuna canneries halting the take of tuna caught by setting nets around dolphins. Hosted by Academy-Award winner George C. Scott, Where Have All the Dolphins Gone? also reveals the lives of these animals, the importance of their social makeup, and the devastation to their societies by this fishing method which killed over 10 million dolphins; over 250,000 in one year alone.