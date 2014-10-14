Where I Belong

2014

Rosemarie is a hard-working young woman living in a small English town in the 1950's. She left Austria with her father during the war to escape the Nazi oppression and since then, despite poverty and loneliness, she has always kept the faith that better days would arise. When she meets Anton, one of her father's friends, she immediately falls in love and starts believing in a fortunate destiny with him. Against all impediments, their secret love affair may help Rosemarie to find out where she really belongs.