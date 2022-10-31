Not Available

In the fall of 2011, Comedian Joey Coco Diaz went to his network of friends on Facebook and Twitter for donations to help produce a Documentary of where Diaz had come from and the result was this.....Where I got My Balls From! A short film showing Diaz in his hometown of North Bergen, New Jersey and the people that made it home for him after the death of his mother at a young age. Its not an Academy award winner but its got a lot of heart because its real and you feel it. Director Lee Syatt shows you what makes this unique comedian tick!