Where is 042?

Sailor Garkush and minder Nomokonov after the death of the whole team remain on the armored boat N042 together. Fulfilling the order of the command, they blow up the bridge, but find themselves behind enemy lines. In different ways, an infantryman Soloukhin, director of the bank Kozubenko, circus artist Elton and felon Donchak, who escaped from prison, get on an armored boat. Different in character and inclinations, they did not come together right away. Over time, they were united by a common hatred of the enemy, and in the battles with the Nazis their courage, resourcefulness, selflessness were forged ...