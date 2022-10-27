1987

Where Is Enohp Located?

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 1987

Studio

Not Available

Pasha is a very shy and quiet person. He is almost 40 but is not married yet and cannot even find courage to ask a woman for a date. His best friend Gena on the contrary is a womanizer. His favorite pick up scheme is to ask a woman on the street "Where's the nearest nofelet?" He promised Pasha's parents to find a girlfriend for him but among dozens of women he successfully picks up not a single one is a perfect match for Pasha.

Cast

Vladimir MenshovPasha
Lyudmila ShagalovaYelena Arkadyevna
Valentina Telichkina
Nikolai Parfyonov
Lyudmila Nilskaya
Irina Rozanova

Images