Where Is Enohp Located?

1987

Pasha is a very shy and quiet person. He is almost 40 but is not married yet and cannot even find courage to ask a woman for a date. His best friend Gena on the contrary is a womanizer. His favorite pick up scheme is to ask a woman on the street "Where's the nearest nofelet?" He promised Pasha's parents to find a girlfriend for him but among dozens of women he successfully picks up not a single one is a perfect match for Pasha.