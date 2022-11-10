Not Available

Where Is Fred?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Senator Film

In order to catch a basketball from the favorite team of his girlfriend's spoiled son, Fred poses as a numb, wheelchair-bound fan. But when he catches the ball, he also catches the attention of young, attractive filmmaker Denise, who wants to feature an invalid fan in an image film for the team. Fred has to keep playing his role, while real invalid and really furious fan Ronny might call his bluff at any moment. Worse, still, love sets in...

Cast

Alexandra Maria LaraDenise
Jürgen VogelAlex
Anja KlingMara
Christoph Maria HerbstRonnie
Andrea CianneveiVicky
Tanja WenzelVicky

View Full Cast >

Images

8 More Images