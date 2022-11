2003

William Hung, who shot to fame with an off-key audition on "American Idol," makes his film debut in this martial arts musical comedy. Auntie Foon (Nancy Sit), a music hall owner in Imperial China, searches for her long-lost son, as well as husbands for her 12 daughters. Enter kindly singer Ma (Hung), who could be Foon's son. The fun family film also features a priceless Chinese version of Hung singing his signature, Ricky Martin's "She Bangs."