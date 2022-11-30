Where Is Mikel?

Not Available

Account of the disappearance in 1985 of Mikel Zabalza, a young man from Navarre arrested by the Guardia Civil, who confused him with an ETA activist. For the 20 days that Zabalza was missing, the mistrust of Basque society towards the official version ended with huge protests and social unrest when his body was finally found floating in the waters of the Bidasoa River. Despite the generalised conviction that Zabalza had died from torture, nobody was ever tried or punished for these occurrences. In November 2020 it will be 35 years since he died, and his family continues to call for the truth about what really happened.