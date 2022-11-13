Where Is Miss Yang?

Not Available

Nan-Hyang runs away from home because she can't bear her inharmonious family where her father is a doctor and her mother is the president of a third rate publishing company. Nan-Hyang meets Jin-Ho and his friend Min-Su and has mutual understandings. Jin-Ho stopped studying temporarily. With them, Nan-Hyang lives at her own way and sometimes deviates from the right path. But, Min-Su's success in exam, who makes efforts in everything, makes her realize self-consciousness. Jin-Ho also returns to the college.