Bindu and Girish are a seemingly typical middle-class working couple in an urban setup in India with an 8 months old baby girl, Pinki. One day when Bindu returns home very early from office, she discovers to her horror that Pinki is not home and neither is the maid Sannamma who is supposed to be taking care of Pinki. Thus, begins a frantic day of search that takes her to strange places, people, social realities, forcing her to confront her past, present and the future.