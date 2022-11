Not Available

Jeff takes Mary on a vacation that she's reluctant to go on. They stay in an oddly decorated rustic cabin with no modern amenities. The strange wall hangings, antiques, and minimalist living accommodations aren't the strangest things they have to deal with. Jeff and Mary suffer memory loss and torment after Sarah's trick or treat encounter. Unable to get rid of her, Jeff and Mary try to figure out what's going on through clues left by Sarah.