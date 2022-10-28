Where Is the Money?

Not Available

Two friends, whose lives are based on parties and easy living, get an offer to make fast cash. In order to make the mоnеy they have to invest 100 000 euros in merchandise they can easily sell for minimum 150 000 euros. They don't have the money to invest so they decide to borrow from friends but nobody wants to give them 100 000 euros. Somehow they manage to find the money but from a loan shark who wants 110 000 euros back in three days. Happily accepting the money believing that everything will be O.K., they give the money to a middleman who has to provide the goods. But they should have known better because after they give him the money, the middleman, the goods and the money are nowhere to be found.