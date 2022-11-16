Where It Begins

Not Available

The 90s, a small town high school somewhere in China. An athletics competition and a lost Walkman set in motion a chain of events that will mark the lives of a group of friends, rivals and enemies forever. Shy, wealthy Qian, extrovert Cheng, troubled Su, academically gifted Wang, charismatic athlete Teng Xiao and student president Yang are all linked in a web of friendships and hatreds, secrets, violent conflicts and passionate attachments. None emerges unscarred, and some of the wounds run deep. Years later, a series of encounters draw them back together, but the shadow of the past hangs heavy. Can they redeem themselves – and exorcise the ghosts of their youth – or is tragedy inevitable?