Where It Is Cold in the Sun

Along the Black Sea coast, we see a man and a woman arguing. They are apparently vacationers. Before long, the man has gotten back into their car and driven off, stranding the woman in a remote area. She hitches a ride with a delivery truck driver. At one of his stops, she gets off his truck to go to get some water. When the driver comes back to his truck and sees her gone, he assumes she has found another ride, and leave her. Once again, she is stranded. This time, the location is a lighthouse. She and the keeper have no recourse but to become acquainted, and for the next few days, that is what they do. Eventually, the man who left her in the lurch comes back to look for her, and finds her at the lighthouse.