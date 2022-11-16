Where I've Never Lived

Not Available

Where I've never been to live, Francesca's emotional conflicts (Emmanuelle Devos), 50, is the only daughter of a famous Turin architect (Giulio Brogi), to whom she visits only on rare occasions. For many years, Francesca lives in Paris with her teenage daughter and her husband Benoît (Hippolyte Girardot), a financier on her sixty, apparently reserved but paternal and protective about her. Due to a domestic accident that forces the elderly father to bed, the woman flees to Turin to take her parents in the design of a villa on a lake for a young couple. At work he meets architect Massimo (Fabrizio Gifuni), his peer-minded career and engaged in an open relationship with independent Sandra (Isabella Briganti). After a tough first approach, Massimo and Francesca create a strong professional tune that leads to a deep and passionate feeling. For the first time in life, both will have to really confront themselves and their most authentic destinies ...