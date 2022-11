Not Available

A man, a dog, a cabin near the sea. Steinar, age 75, has chosen to live a life in communion with nature. He lives in an isolated, frozen universe at the outermost point of Europe, barely one kilometer from the Norwegian-Russian border. In this seemingly inhospitable landscape, Steinar not only finds peace, he feels free. This is where he belongs, it is his home, even if it at times it can be both lonely and overwhelming.