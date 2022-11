Not Available

Thirty-year-old Emmett LeClere, a former logger and recovering drug addict, returns from school in New York to make a film in his Olympic Peninsula hometown. To finance the project, he decides to grow marijuana with an old buddy. After an abbreviated affair with an ex-girlfriend ends in a drug binge, Emmett finds a promising but doomed new romance. Countering good intentions with dishonesty, Emmett is soon left questioning his place in the world.