Where the Buffalo Roam is a film about the fear of change and leaving the comforting arms of home. Wandering amongst the plotted rows of houses within the motherly arms of the suburbs, two brothers take advantage of the hours that most spend asleep. They sip liquid courage and shout their dreams aloud, only to hear them echo back in the brisk midwestern fall air. Twenty-four year old Brad commemorates what seems to be his last night in the suburbs alongside his older brother Tyler, who is on the brink of turning thirty and still living at home. As the hours dwindle until dawn, Brad struggles to confront the realization that all things must change.