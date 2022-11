Not Available

After many years as a circus artiste Ben Falk takes a position as teacher. Optimistic and enthusiastic about his new beginning and, with twenty years of experience as a children's entertainer, he feels that he is perfectly equipped for the job. It's quite a blow for him when he finds himself confronted with the total chaos of life at school. Suddenly he notices an elephant in the classroom. Aided by the elephant's wise tips, Ben manages to slowly gain the trust of his pupils.