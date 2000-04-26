2000

Where The Heart Is

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 2000

Studio

Wind Dancer Films

Novalee Nation is a 15-year-old Tennessee transient who has to grow up in a hurry when she's left pregnant and abandoned by her boyfriend on a roadside in Sequoyah, Okla., and takes refuge in the friendly aisles of Wal-Mart. In short order, some eccentric, kindly strangers "adopt" Novalee and her infant daughter, helping them buck the odds and build a new life.

Cast

Natalie PortmanNovalee Nation
Ashley JuddLexie Coop
Stockard ChanningThelma 'Sister' Husband
Joan CusackRuth Meyers
Sally FieldMama Lil
James FrainForney Hull

