Where The Heart Is

Novalee Nation is a 15-year-old Tennessee transient who has to grow up in a hurry when she's left pregnant and abandoned by her boyfriend on a roadside in Sequoyah, Okla., and takes refuge in the friendly aisles of Wal-Mart. In short order, some eccentric, kindly strangers "adopt" Novalee and her infant daughter, helping them buck the odds and build a new life.
|Natalie Portman
|Novalee Nation
|Ashley Judd
|Lexie Coop
|Stockard Channing
|Thelma 'Sister' Husband
|Joan Cusack
|Ruth Meyers
|Sally Field
|Mama Lil
|James Frain
|Forney Hull
