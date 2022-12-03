Where the Highway Ends

Not Available

This journey begins through the eye of a traditional healer. It focuses on life in beauty and harmony within the Navajo culture. A chronicled story beautifully told and based on personal knowledge and teachings, showing us the holistic traditions, beliefs, and a way of life within the four sacred mountains. This story also focuses on the strength and endurance of a people with a history of oppression. It gives an inside perspective from today's Diné about how their culture was affected by the Anglo way of life. But even more importantly, it focuses on the solutions to prevent future loss of an ever fading language and culture.