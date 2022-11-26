Not Available

Where the Light Shines Through

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Where The Light Shines Through documents the genesis and evolution of Rirkrit Tiravanija’s untitled 2018 (the infinite dimensions of smallness) for National Gallery Singapore’s Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission. From the sourcing and transformation of bamboo in Chiang Mai, to its installation in Singapore, the documentary gives rare insights into the making of the artwork. By tracing Rirkrit's thoughts and portraying his cultural and spiritual environment, it offers broader understanding of his artistic practice. Structured around three meals, from day to night, the film meditates on the differences and similarities between two cities where the work was developed.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images