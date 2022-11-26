Not Available

Where The Light Shines Through documents the genesis and evolution of Rirkrit Tiravanija’s untitled 2018 (the infinite dimensions of smallness) for National Gallery Singapore’s Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission. From the sourcing and transformation of bamboo in Chiang Mai, to its installation in Singapore, the documentary gives rare insights into the making of the artwork. By tracing Rirkrit's thoughts and portraying his cultural and spiritual environment, it offers broader understanding of his artistic practice. Structured around three meals, from day to night, the film meditates on the differences and similarities between two cities where the work was developed.