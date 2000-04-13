Where the Money is

2000

Carol Ann MacKay is a popular nurse at a retirement home, and spends her free time with her hunky athletic husband Wayne MacKay, who would do anything for her, including cleaning up the messes her ideas get them in. When legendary bank robber Henry Manning, who had a major stroke in prison, is placed in the home and supposedly having lost all control over his body, she notices he must be in far better condition then he lets appear. Soon Carol gets his confidence and the two start planning how they three can commit another robbery on an armored money transport.