2000

Where the Money is

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 2000

Studio

Scott Free Productions

Carol Ann MacKay is a popular nurse at a retirement home, and spends her free time with her hunky athletic husband Wayne MacKay, who would do anything for her, including cleaning up the messes her ideas get them in. When legendary bank robber Henry Manning, who had a major stroke in prison, is placed in the home and supposedly having lost all control over his body, she notices he must be in far better condition then he lets appear. Soon Carol gets his confidence and the two start planning how they three can commit another robbery on an armored money transport.

Cast

Linda FiorentinoCarol
Dermot MulroneyWayne
Susan BarnesMrs. Foster
Anne PitoniakMrs. Tetlow
Diane AmosKitty
Paul NewmanHenry

View Full Cast >

Images