Not Available

The Nutshell Kids (Stories included are: Alligators All Around, Pierre, One Was Johnny, Chicken Soup with Rice) - Music Composed and Sung by Carole King. Where the Wild Things Are - Music and Narration by Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach) In the Night Kitchen - Narrated by Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach) Plus: Getting to Know Maurice Sendak (Interview/Documentary)