Part of the Scholastic Video Collection, "Where the Wild Things Are... and other Maurice Sendak Stories" brings 3 Maurice Sendak stories to life on the screen. 1- Where the Wild Things Are (Music and Narration by Peter Schickele) 2- The Nutshell Kids (Charming Poems set to music including "Alligators All Around", "Pierre", "One Was Johnny", and "Chicken Soup With Rice") 3- In The Night Kitchen (Narrated by Peter Schickele)