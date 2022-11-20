Not Available

Where Were You, My Son?

    Set in a large apartment in Hungary during the death throes of communism, obedient Andor lives with his eccentric mother, Rebeka, a once-celebrated stage actress-turned-recluse. After years of coexisting in a love-hate relationship marked by routine and possible incest, Andor brings home Eszter, a beautiful girl his own age. Her advances awaken Andor's repressed desires, the depths of which prove shocking. Opera director Robert Alfoldi renders this bizarre story in a melodramatic style, and veteran Hungarian stage star Dorottya Udvaros rises to the occasion. If you can imagine the intersecting area on a Venn diagram that includes Taxidermia and Sunset Blvd., that's where Where Were You, My Son? was born. The original title, Nyugalom, which translates to Tranquility, is ironic to say the least. ...over the-top...memorable...thunderous...sex and violins (Variety).

    		Dorottya UdvarosWeér Rebeka
    		Zalán MakrancziWeér Andor
    		Dorka GryllusFehér Eszter
    		Judit HernádiJordán Éva

