Not Available

“Where’s Molly?” Since he was 6 years old, Jeff Daly kept asking that question. When his sister Molly was not yet 3 years old, she was taken from their “perfect” home, never to return. “When I found my sister 47 years after she was sent away, we reestablished a loving relationship and share our story with the hope that other families will be inspired to ask about and find a missing member.” While his parents refused to talk about Molly, Jeff was left to wonder and to mourn the sudden and mystifying loss of his only sister. Now, 47 years later, Jeff finally learns the truth to the family secret that kept him from his sister in a reunion that will warm your heart and give you hope for the future of “less than perfect” people like Molly.