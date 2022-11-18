Not Available

Where's My Food?! serves up the surprising truth about waiters and waitresses. This social issue documentary appeals to a broad audience, including restaurant customers, the one-in-ten Americans who work in food service, and the half of us who have, at some point in our lives. Where's My Food?! introduces the audience to servers of varying ages, backgrounds, incomes and aspirations. Highlighted are often-hidden struggles with the powerful restaurant industry, poverty-level wages, discrimination, substance addictions, and health issues that impact everyone, including restaurant customers. Experts share their knowledge on the psychological and socioeconomic aspects of tipping, how restaurants operate behind the scenes, and how consumers can drive positive change. Viewers are challenged to examine their views about the fellow humans who serve our food.