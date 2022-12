Not Available

It is a short film highlighting some of the challenges families and primary carers encounter when providing support to people with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric, who has early-onset dementia, arrives home from hospital after overcoming COVID-19 to discover his partner is still in hospital, uncertain of his future. Due to the lockdown restrictions, Eric is unable to visit his partner and relies on Benny, his carer to help him through his confusion.