Wherever People Are

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the medical humanitarian non-governmental organization “Doctors of the World Greece” Nikos Megrelis directs a documentary based on the organization’s rare visual material and the stories of its members who participated in dozens of missions in Greece and around the world – in any place where people were in need of urgent medical treatment, when stricken by natural disasters, poverty, wars and famines, and regardless of their color, religion, gender and sexual orientation.
