Which Way, Por Favor?

The breathtaking sights and sounds of Mexico's lush Pacific coast come alive in this captivating comedy-drama shot in the isolated seaside village of Yelapa. Join four offbeat travelers hunting for romantic adventure, hidden cash, a mysterious father, and the mythic sorceror, "Don Juan," made famous in books by Carlos Castaneda. Featuring a cast of North American actors and Yelapa locals and an original soundtrack recorded by members of the David Grisman Band, Tito Puente, Van Morrison, The Robert Gray Band -- and the grammy-winning CARLOS SANTANA Band.