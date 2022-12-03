Not Available

"While I'm singing" shows the daily life of a brave, curious and eccentric troubadour in his insistence on conquering a dream. Juan María Pampín is a hairdresser, but he defines himself as a plastic artist and sculptor of human hair, although his true passion is music. His persistent, witty humor and sharp conclusions about human existence draw a blurry line between the hilarious and the tragic. The director, Julián Montero Ciancio, raises the blinds of this hairdresser (and of her career with her debut feature) that goes far beyond normality. Welcome to the party.