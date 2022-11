Not Available

WhimSeaCall or a whimsical call from the sea, a rinvigourating allegorical swim in the alchemical archetype of the Red Sea otherwise hinting at the blackest dead sea of the unconscious performed on a black sun shore of an Italian coastline with harbour landscape in the background reminding the relation of the psyche to its environment. On that liminality the mare magnum is the canopy of the secreto secretorum once revealed to the great Alexander Magnum and tonight to a woman.