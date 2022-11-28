Whiskey Flats

Not Available

"...an impressive dark comedy about a young film student at UCLA who is as much in love with the idea of being a director as he is with himself. At a party, he meets a lively girl, Elaine, who half-jokingly agrees to be the student's leading lady. The natural growth of their relationship and how it is stunted is the basis for the film, and what happens to the spectator is that he recognizes, behind the laughter in the comic situation's shown, the tragic aversion of Americans to get really deeply involved with anything or anyone until absolutely necessary." - Albert Johnson, San Francisco International Film Festival